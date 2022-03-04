Seven Bearcat women will represent Northwest Missouri State at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships, while the men will send sophomore Blake Hunter in the high jump.
Northwest sophomore Jada Shanklin will represent Northwest in the high jump. Shanklin owns the fourth-best mark in Division II this season with 1.78 meters.
Freshman Luisarys Toledo has garnered two top 10 rankings in the country. She will compete in the pentathlon with a No. 4 ranking (3,872 pts.) and in the 400 with a No. 6 ranking (54.73).
Northwest redshirt freshman Ally Hammond will compete in the 60 hurdles and in the 60m dash.
Hammond has the 11th fastest time in the nation in the 60 hurdles (8.60) and the 17th-fastest time this season in the 60m dash (7.54).
Going up against tough conference opponents from the MIAA, Hammond said she improved over the course of the season.
“Being able to run against those girls that you know are super good and super talented, I mean you go in wanting them to push you to a better time,” Hammond said.
Other Bearcat women punching their ticket to nationals include sophomore Tiffany Hughey (400) and redshirt freshman Bailey Blake (800).
The 4x400 relay team of Chloe Saenz, Tiffany Hughey, Jaedy Commins and Bailey Blake will also represent Northwest at the championship meet.
The Northwest track and field coaching staff was voted the 2022 MIAA Women’s Indoor Track and Field Coaching Staff of the Year.
The Bearcats finished second at the 2022 MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championship with a point total of 98 and three MIAA champions.
“We want to make sure that we’re pushing each other every day whether it’s coaches to athletes or athletes to athletes,” Northwest assistant coach Nikki Wetstein said. “Our mantra is ‘better together’ this year.”
The championships are March 11-12 in Pittsburg, Kansas, hosted by Pittsburg State.
Garr, Williams qualify
for Nationals
Two Griffons have punched their tickets to the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships, as well.
Missouri Western senior Hanna Williams will be competing for two national titles.
The program’a founding member qualified for both the women’s 400 and 200 race. Williams has the eighth fastest time in the nation in the 400 this season (54.81) and the 20th fastest time in the 200 (24.40).
It marks the fourth trip to nationals for the Plattsburg, Missouri, native.
Missouri Western junior and Central grad Jordan Garr will be making his second straight trip to nationals in the men’s shot put.
The back-to-back MIAA champion owns the fourth-best mark in Division II this season with a distance of 18.48m, which he’s accomplished twice in 2022.
It marks the first year that the two program founding members have qualified together.
