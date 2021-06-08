MARYVILLE, Mo. — Ninety four girls of all ages hit the hardwood for the Northwest women's basketball annual youth camp Tuesday at the Northwest Recreation Center.

The camp began on Monday, with nearly the entire Bearcat squad guiding and teaching the campers.

“It’s all about the kids. They come in and they have so much energy and they just smile the whole time. Everything is fun, it’s new. It’s exciting," Northwest assistant coach Lindsey Holt said. "Watching our girls interact with them, just the way they kind of nurture and come out of their own shell is really cool to see."

From 8 a.m. until noon from Monday to Wednesday, girls learn various drills, compete in scrimmages and develop their own skills alongside the collegiate athletes.

“You have a variety of different players skill level wise where some are beginners, they’re new to the game. They’re trying to see if this is something that they love to do, and then you have a few players that are more in that middle range with their skill set," Northwest assistant coach Addae Houston said. "Then you have some that are a little more advanced, so the challenge for us is to make sure that we can cater to all three levels."

Northwest sophomore Caely Kesten took part in youth camps growing up and believes in the value of them.

“I think they’re super important in bringing the community together and you get girls from different grades and with different styles of basketball," Kesten said. "You learn something in camp you can use at a later date and I think it’s super beneficial."

Teaching the fundamentals is not the only priority. Houston added the Bearcats look to foster a "love for the game."

“For us, it’s a passion of ours and we love the game and you just try to spread that. So when we walk away from this we want them to have the mindset, you know what, 'I love basketball. I think I’m going to stick with this for the rest of my life.' That’s kind of the passion that you want to instill," Houston said.

With the Bearcats' devotion to assisting the future of women's basketball, Holt wants the up-and-coming players to leave inspired.

“I just hope they go home and won’t stop talking about it. I hope they take some of the drills and things that we’ve done and take them with them and then I hope they come back next year with that same energy and that same passion and just ready to work," Holt said.

The camp concludes on Wednesday.