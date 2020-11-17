In his third year guiding Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball, head coach Austin Meyer expects his team to reach a different level this season.
Just eight months ago, Northwest earned a trip to Kansas City for the MIAA tournament for the first time since 2013.
The Bearcats went on to upset Central Oklahoma, making it to the quarterfinals.
Coming off a season where they recorded the most overall and league wins in seven years with a record of 12-18, the Bearcats look to jump even higher this season with 12 returners and three newcomers.
Northwest graduated only two players from last season, guards Kennedy Eaton and Erika Schlosser.
“This is year three. We've improved in each of the first two years,” Meyer said. “But at the end of the day, it's not where it's not where we want this program to be.”
Mallory McConkey, who received a 2020 All-MIAA Honorable Mention honor, returns for her final season after leading the Bearcats last year in points per game (12.8) and assists (51).
“We have a lot of talent on the team this year and we have six seniors coming back and then a lot of big time minutes players,” McConkey said. “I'm really excited for how the year will go.”
The other five seniors include Kylie Coleman, Jaelyn Haggard, Zoie Hayward, Ellie Horn and Mia Stillman.
Haggard enters the season with 990 career points after averaging 10.4 points per game last year. Once she scores 1,000 points, she will become the 27th Bearcat women’s basketball player to reach the milestone.
Haggard also led the team last season with 74 3-pointers made, and currently holds the made 3-point field goal record with 205 3-pointers made with a season to play.
The Bearcats also have younger talent looking to make an impression. Jayna Green returns for her sophomore year, after leading the team in rebounds last season with 122.
Sophomore forward Paityn Rau also returns, after starting in 29 games last year.
The Bearcats welcome back three redshirt freshmen, including Emma Atwood, Savannah Guenther and Chaise Pfanstiel who look to compete this year, as well as redshirt sophomore Caitlyn Jordon.
Plus, three true freshmen join the Bearcats, including Molly Hartnett, Caely Kesten and Jillian Fleming.
“We've got a really good freshman class. We got seniors that have had experience in this league who have improved. We got some redshirts that have really come on, that redshirted last year. So, it's really exciting,” Meyer said.
The Bearcats open their season on the road Thursday against Northeastern State with a tipoff set for 6 p.m. in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
WHAT TO WATCH
In the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll, the Bearcats were picked to finish ninth in the conference. This is the highest preseason pick for Northwest in eight years. The Bearcats finished the 2019-20 season ranked fifth in free throw percentage in Division II. Seniors Jaelyn Haggard (90.9%) and Kylie Coleman (90.2%) look to continue their strong performances from the charity stripe in 2020-21.
WINS ON THE RISE
In the Austin Meyer coaching era, Northwest’s win percentage has increased by 10% each year. After winning 8 games in 2018-19, the Bearcats finished with 12 wins in 2019-20 with five of their losses coming by a scoring margin of 10 points or less.
WHERE TO START
Northwest’s starting five includes Jayna Green, Mallory McConkey, Kylie Coleman, as well as two fresh faces on the lineup in true freshman Molly Hartnett and redshirt freshman Emma Atwood. McConkey returns as the leading scorer, while Green had the most rebounds on the team last year as a freshman. Coleman, Green and McConkey each competed in more than 20 games last season.
HOME SWEET HOME
Arenas across the MIAA will operate at a maximum of 25% capacity this season due to COVID-19 restrictions, but Northwest decided to go forward with its own plan. The Bearcats are limiting fan attendance for December home games to only immediate family members of players. The Bearcats host Central Missouri on Thursday, Dec. 3, and Lincoln on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Bearcat Arena in Maryville, Missouri. Face coverings are required in Bearcat Arena, plus social distancing and assigned seating will be implemented, as well. Northwest is scheduled for nine other home doubleheaders after the New Year, and prospective attendance limits will be determined at a later date.