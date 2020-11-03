Coming off its most successful season in seven years, the Northwest women’s basketball team turns the page in its return to official practices ahead of a unique, 22-game season.
“It’s been great having everybody back together and just having everybody out here competing,” Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said. “We’ve got a lot better since last season.”
In March, the Bearcat women finished their 2019-2020 season at 12-18.
For the first time since the 2012-2013 campaign, Northwest won an MIAA Tournament game in Kansas City, recorded the most wins in a season and notched the most MIAA wins since then with six victories.
Under the direction of third-year head coach Austin Meyer, the Bearcats want to make an even bigger splash this season.
“I feel like we’re already so much better than last year,” Northwest senior Mallory McConkey said. “Practices feel a lot more competitive and I think, like, all around, most of the people on our team are pretty good three-point shooters and we have just the competitiveness that we can play with even more than last year.”
Six seniors grace the squad this year, including Jaelyn Haggard, Kylie Coleman, Mallory McConkey, Zoie Hayward, Mia Stillman and Ellie Horn.
McConkey returns after leading the Bearcats last season in scoring (12.8) and rebounding (4.6).
Haggard also returns after scoring a team-high 74 3-pointers last season.
“We’re really excited for this year. We’ve got tons of experience from our upperclassmen and our underclassmen work really hard,” Haggard said. “So I think this is going to be our best year yet just as a dynamic, whole team. We’re all pretty versatile. So I’m really excited to just see how we mesh together and play.”
Statistics and records aside, the Bearcats will rely on their chemistry to carry them far this season.
“It’s just a fun group to be around from top to bottom, and I don’t know that you always get that on teams, but I’m really excited with where we’re at,” Meyer said. “It’s going to take a lot of work, but we’re confident that this program is continuing to go in the right directions and (there’s) big, big things ahead in the future.”
The Bearcats open up their season on the road against Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Oklahoma on Nov. 19.