Northwest volleyball

Northwest Missouri State freshmen Payton Kirchhoefer and Avery Kemp go up for a block versus Fort Hays State in a MIAA Tournament quarterfinal match at Bearcat Arena.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Northwest Missouri State women's were voted the favorite to win the MIAA according to the league's preseason coaches' poll.

The Bearcats finished second in the conference last season with a 17-3 record against MIAA opponents. It was the fifth time in program history the program second in the conference.


Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.