Bearcat women picked first in MIAA volleyball coaches' poll

By Jacob Meikel
News-Press NOW

Aug 21, 2022

Northwest Missouri State women's were voted the favorite to win the MIAA according to the league's preseason coaches' poll.

The Bearcats finished second in the conference last season with a 17-3 record against MIAA opponents. It was the fifth time in program history the program second in the conference.

The last time Northwest had won a conference title in women's volleyball was back in 1980 when the school played in the MAIAW.

The Bearcats open their season on Aug. 26 against St. Mary's (Texas) in the Britkare Lady Buff Classic in Canyon, Texas.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.
Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.
