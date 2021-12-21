MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State defense crafted by Austin Meyer and company is beginning to work its magic.
“We work defense every single day. We drill the heck out of it,” Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said.
The Bearcat women shut down Missouri Western to improve to 9-2 last Saturday, handing the Griffons their first loss this season by holding them to a season-low 46 points.
The three-point victory is indicative of the defensive mindset Meyer has instilled within the program since taking over at the helm in 2018.
“They probably get tired of the same drills we do every day, but we focus on the things that are important in the game and being locked in,” Meyer said.
Since joining the Bearcats in 2019, Northwest sophomore guard Jayna Green is no stranger to executing the Northwest defense.
In the 2019-20 season, Green averaged 4.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest, tallying 29 blocks and 23 steals in 29 games.
Through 21 games in the 2020-21 season, she averaged 4.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, blocking a team-best 33 shots and posting three double-digit rebounding games.
Now through 11 games played this season, the Omaha, Nebraska, native has notched 17 blocks while averaging 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 points per game.
“I feel like a lot of it is kind of instinct, but also I don't want the game to have to come down to a point and be like, ‘Well, what if I would have done this,’” Green said. “I kind of take a lot of pride in defense.”
After Northwest fell to Central Missouri and saw its seven-game win streak snapped, the Bearcats rattled off wins against McKendree and then Missouri Western at home.
Now with two straight victories, the Bearcats look to keep the momentum going behind their top-ranked defense in the MIAA.
The Bearcats rank second in the league in blocked shots by averaging four blocks per game, and they hold the third-best rebounding defense in the conference.
With sophomore forward Paityn Rau returning after she battled an injury last season, Meyer is confident in his squad.
“We felt our post defense this year with Paityn Rau back in there just gives us more size and flexibility to move,” Meyer said.
But what’s the biggest change this season on the defensive end of the floor? Confidence.
“We have the players and the people to fulfill that defensive mindset,” Green said. “Everyone can guard. There's not really a true mismatch. Even if like Evelyn (Vazquez) gets on the five, she's gonna fight. She's gonna work to make it tough for them. So yeah, personnel has changed obviously, but I think that our mindset is like still the same: Just work and make the other team work to get what they want.”
The Bearcats return to action against Missouri Southern on Saturday, Jan. 1 at Bearcat Arena with tipoff set for 1:30 pm.
