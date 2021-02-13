MARYVILLE, Mo. — The last time Northwest Missouri State lost to Missouri Southern was on Feb. 17, 2018, and Trevor Hudgins was a redshirt freshman.
Since then, the Northwest junior has been motivated to avenge that loss, and he did so on Saturday by recording his second straight 30-point performance as the No. 3-ranked Bearcats ousted the Lions, 83-69, at Bearcat Arena.
Hudgins led both teams with 31 points alongside four assists, going 8-of-11 from three-point range and 10-of-15 from the field, tallying his seventh career 30-point game.
“I mean, I’ve just had a motivation to beat them. I just wanted to be better than the old guys, always, but it's always a battle,” Hudgins said. “That's a really good team. They have a really good coach. It's just a game, to be honest; it's just a really good game when it comes down to it.”
The Bearcats (17-1) have now won seven consecutive contests versus Missouri Southern (11-8), but Northwest head coach Ben McCollum maintains it’s always a tough matchup facing their league foe.
“Jeff (Boschee) and his Missouri Southern team have always been our Achilles heel for quite a few years. I think as a coach he’s fantastic," McCollum said. "Their staff is phenomenal. They do things the right way. That’s probably why you see good games between the two of us.”
Northwest won its 12th straight game in the win, and the Bearcats swept the season series from Missouri Southern for the third consecutive year.
“It always feels good when winning against Southern. They're one of the best teams in our conference. Always have been,” Hudgins said. “ We’ve had troubles with them in the past. Have always beaten them, in championship games and regional championship games... It's just a battle for 40 minutes every single time we play them.”
Northwest sophomore Luke Waters finished with 16 points on 4-of-5 shooting from deep and Northwest junior Diego Bernard recorded 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Bernard became the 14th Bearcat to post 1,000 career points and 500 rebounds.
Entering the contest averaging 26.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, the Bearcats limited the MIAA's leading scorer Cam Martin to just two points and one rebound in the victory.
Struggling with foul trouble early on and an ankle injury in the second half, Martin only played 13:21.
“In (Southern’s) case, just because he is so good, it does benefit the other team,” McCollum said. “In most cases, when the best player is out, usually for a game or two everybody kind of rallies. It’s actually a bad thing when you walk in and their best player’s out.”
Northwest pushed out to an early 18-11 lead by sinking four three-pointers in the first nine minutes of the game.
The Lions tied the game at 18-18 with under 10 minutes to play until the break.
The Bearcats extended their lead to seven points at 30-23 as Hudgins made his fifth three-pointer of the opening half with 5:26 on the clock.
The Lions then went on a 10-0 run, but Northwest responded by closing the half on a 10-2 run that was capped by a Ryan Hawkins half-court shot that beat the halftime buzzer. The Bearcats led 40-35 at the break.
The Lions cut the lead to just six by going on a 6-0 run, but Northwest answered with a 10-0 run of its own to take a 71-55 lead with 3:51 to play.
The Bearcats then made five free throws in the final minute to secure the 83-69 victory.
Northwest honored three seniors on Senior Day, including seniors Ryan Hawkins, Jaran Richman and Daric Laing.
The Bearcats hit the road for a pair of contests against Emporia State on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Washburn on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Northwest women 78, Missouri Southern 55
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State women's basketball took down Missouri Southern, 78-55, on Senior Day Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
“We just looked like a confident team,” Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said. “Tonight I thought we had that confidence and we had that energy and I thought we were really good.”
Northwest honored five seniors on Senior Day, including Jaelyn Haggard, Kylie Coleman, Mallory McConkey, Zoie Hayward, and Mia Stillman.
The last time the Bearcats completed a season sweep over the Lions was the 2009-10 season when they defeated Missouri Southern 75-64 in Joplin and 69-53 at Bearcat Arena.
“It was a lot of fun. The last game we didn’t have a lot of energy and that’s what we were trying to fix this time, and I mean everybody fed into it,” McConkey said.
Northwest sophomore Jayna Green hit two three-pointers early in the first quarter to push the Bearcats to a 14-12 lead over the Lions at the end of the period.
Near the end of the second quarter, Northwest senior Jaelyn Haggard sank two threes and Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett made two free throws in the last two minutes of the half to give Northwest a 33-23 lead at the break.
The Bearcats went on a 14-7 run to open the third quarter behind seven of Northwest senior Mallory McConkey's season-high 22 points.
Three triples by Haggard, Green, and Northwest freshman Caely Kesten gave the Bearcats a 70-49 lead with just under five minutes left in the contest, and they went on to oust the Lions, 83-69.
McConkey led both teams in scoring with 22 points, adding two steals, and one block. The senior went 10-of-11 from the floor and 2-of-2 from deep.
Green finished with her second career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Hartnett had 12 points and six assists. Haggard tallied 11 points.
The Bearcats are back in action on Tuesday as they host Washburn at Bearcat Arena, with a tipoff set for 5:30 p.m.