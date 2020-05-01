Northwest Missouri State football is planning on getting a much-needed upgrade with the renovation of its locker room.
The Bearcats look to increase the number of lockers from 115 to 140.
“We believe our program sets a certain standard. So, everything we try and do is make it quality,” head coach Rich Wright said.
Northwest plans to update the showers, carpet and paint in the facility, turning it into an efficient place for an elite program.
“After 12 years, our football locker room has become outdated and our equipment room needs have changed,” Director of Athletics Andy Peterson said in a statement. "They are long past due to receive an upgrade, which will allow our internal facilities to match the external results our Bearcat football program and department achieve year after year."
Every Bearcat looks forward to having their own locker, because Wright said the freshmen have had to share space over the years.
With upward of 85% of the team now living off of the Northwest Missouri State campus, the meaning behind the locker room has changed.
Wright hopes the modern upgrades will help the players interact and develop as a family.
“It just used to be a place to change. It was put your gear on, take your gear off and be done. Now that place is home.”
Northwest football continues to look for support from the community to help fund renovations.
“Just making people aware of what our situation is and what we’re confined with has made a huge impact. The greatest thing about this community is they love Northwest Missouri State football. It’s been really positive seeing people jump on board."