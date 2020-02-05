MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State inked 50 signees and transfers to the Bearcat football program’s 2020 class on National Signing Day on Wednesday.
With his fourth signing class as head coach, Rich Wright said everything went as expected.
“The one thing that we did a really nice job with is finding value. Got a lot of kids from Missouri, got a lot of small town kids, got a lot of kids with Bearcat ties, both brothers and family,” Wright said.
Of the 50 signees, 46 are high school student-athletes and four are transfers. Nine different states make up the 2020 class, including Missouri (25), Iowa (9), Nebraska (5), Kansas (3), California (2), Illinois (2), Wisconsin (2), Arkansas (1) and Texas (1).
Northwest graduated two tight ends and two running backs, leaving a gap to fill on the offense.
Transfer Jamar Moya from MidAmerica Nazarene stood out as a skilled running back to both Wright and new offensive coordinator Todd Sturdy.
“Todd said Jamar would have played ... at Iowa State. If he can play at Iowa State, he can probably play at Northwest Missouri State. He understands the level of football we play,” Wright said.
The Bearcats added six linebackers, eight defensive backs, seven offensive linemen, and ten wide receivers.
Four of the signees are listed at 6-foot-5 or taller, and three of them are offensive linemen.
Moving forward, Wright said he still wants to recruit based on frames in the transfer portal.
“I felt like we did a really good job at addressing the size of our offensive line,” Wright said. “Length is great interior wise because of the lock-out and extension that you can create.”
The tight end, running back and defensive end positions will also be earmarked when looking for more players to add to the roster.
“It’s kind of like the Wild West with the transfer portal,” Sturdy said. “Just doing your homework, understand what you’re looking for, trying to find the right fit.”
Savannah’s Jadon Brady signed, and Wright mentioned he listened to Maryville head coach Matt Webb’s opinion of the 5-foot-8 running back.
“He told me that he gave them fits and he sure did. He’s a good football player. He does a lot of things well,” Wright said.
Defensive lineman Colton Nichols from Lathrop also added to the class in a position group Wright said needs more standouts, after graduating five defensive linemen this year.
As Wright and his staff recruited for the 2020 season, there was a certain factor they looked for in a player called, the ‘blue collar mentality.’
“A lot of guys in this day and age are about flash. I need guys that are going to work hard. I need guys that want to be successful,” Wright said.
The Bearcats return to the field in March for spring football.