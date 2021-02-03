MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State inked 29 signees and transfers to the Bearcat football program’s 2021 class on National Signing Day on Wednesday.
Of the 29 signees, 26 are high school student-athletes and three are transfers.
Six different states make up the 2021 class, including Missouri (9), Kansas (9), Iowa (4), Nebraska (4), Illinois (2) and Texas (1).
States like Illinois shut down fall football seasons in 2020, while numerous high schools throughout the nation had limited fans in the stands at games.
Although the pandemic presented a myriad of recruiting challenges, Northwest head coach Rich Wright said it worked out for the better.
“We were able to bring kids to campus and do our own evaluations on them and it really made for a better visit, and a better gauge of what those kids could do,” Wright said.
With his fifth signing class as head coach, Wright said the quality of this class impressed him the most.
“One of the things we really pride ourselves on is not just recruiting good football players, but recruiting great students and great people,” Wright said.
The Bearcats added seven defensive linemen, five offensive linemen, seven defensive backs, and three linebackers.
Maryville’s Marc Gustafson signed, after finishing his senior season with first-team all-state honors for head coach Matt Webb.
“Coach Webb has done an amazing job of creating an outstanding culture there,” Wright said. “Marc’s played at a really high level, had an opportunity to play for state championships.”
Out of Olathe West High School in Kansas, Luke Zegunis signed, joining his brother Seth who is a sophomore offensive lineman for the Bearcats.
Wright said adding family members to the squad is a staple for Northwest recruiting.
“It’s just something that’s resonated for us,” Wright said. “There’s something about those families and how those kids were raised that I think speaks volumes about what they’ll be able to do once they get to Northwest Missouri State.”
As Wright and his staff recruited for the 2021 season, there was a certain factor they looked for in a player called, the ‘blue collar mentality.’
“It’s more of a Midwest culture, and look up and down our roster and where it all came from,” Wright said. “I want people who are going to flourish in our Maryville environment. I want people who want to come to our school and be in a medium-sized town.”
The Bearcats return to the field in March for spring football.