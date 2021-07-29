After Northwest Missouri State basketball clinched its third national championship in five years, head coach Ben McCollum thought the Bearcats deserved a break.
Not from winning, of course. Instead, a reward for all their success as the Bearcats take a trip for the Bahamas this week.
The last time the team had an offseason trip was in Hawaii eight years ago, and the NCAA allows teams to take a foreign trip once every four years.
Set to make their first vacation in nearly a decade, McCollum said it’s been a long time coming.
“We’ve been wanting to do a trip for quite a while,” McCollum said. “Obviously winning as much as we have, we wanted to reward the guys a little bit, and then have an opportunity to practice during the summer, and we thought this was the perfect fit.”
Northwest will play one game against a team from the Bahamas Basketball Federation on Sunday. Then, the rest of the trip includes some much needed rest and relaxation.
McCollum said, “Part of the trip too is you’re not as worried if you win the basketball game because it doesn’t count, and so that helps you actually enjoy the trip quite a bit more.”
Sunday marks the first time the team will compete on the hardwood without Ryan Hawkins, who helped guide the Bearcats to their third national title while earning the Most Outstanding Player of the Division II Elite Eight in March.
With Hawkins leaving to join the Creighton men’s basketball program, McCollum said the team has been meshing well together.
“It’s been good. Obviously, we didn’t necessarily totally replace Hawkins, but the guys that were here have really stepped up and we feel like they’ve had good summers. Our guards have had great summers. I think with the returners that we have, you have to be careful not to burn them out, but you have to be honest enough to make sure that we really commit to the season and our kids have committed this summer so hopefully we can keep that going.”
Going 97-3 over the past three seasons, McCollum hopes the Bearcats’ Bahamas vacation is “an experience of a lifetime.”
“I think it’s very important to make sure that you have these kind of experiences and memories and you can’t really put a price tag on them, and so, for us, we wanted to make sure that we gave to the guys that have given a lot to our program,” McCollum said. “Some of them have lost three games in their three seasons, and we wanted to make sure to give them a reward and another memory outside of the memories that they made for all the Northwest fans.”
The Bearcats leave for the Bahamas on Saturday.
