After a week off due to COVID-19 issues and postponements across the MIAA, Northwest Missouri State basketball returns to the hardwood this week.
The Bearcat women (11-2, 6-1 MIAA) look to keep up their recent momentum versus two top-25 ranked teams.
Northwest travels to No. 2-ranked Fort Hays State (13-1, 7-1) on Wednesday before returning home to host No. 16-ranked Nebraska-Kearney (11-2, 7-1) on Saturday.
After having two games postponed, Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said the Bearcats took advantage of the time off.
“We stayed ready and we just continued to get better,” Meyer said. “But our kids have had great attitudes through it all.”
The Bearcats only have two road games under their belts to this point in the season. Meyer said his team will be prepared to take on the Tigers, who are one of three MIAA teams (Central Missouri, Emporia State) that he has yet to defeat in his tenure.
“We always talk about every game is so important for us, no matter who it is,” Meyer said. “I think that’s where that process mentality comes in that it doesn’t really matter who you’re playing. It’s all about just preparing and being ready to play each game.”
Northwest’s last victory over a nationally ranked foe came in 2017, when the Bearcats topped No. 23-ranked Fort Hays State in Bearcat Arena, 92-80.
With a four-game win streak and sitting one-half game out of first place in the MIAA standings, Meyer hopes to keep the winning trend going.
“Where we are at this point I think is impressive, but I think in everybody’s mind we know that there’s a lot of work to do. There’s a lot of really good teams we still have to play,” Meyer said. “We just want to keep getting better.”
Northwest faces Fort Hays at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hays, Kansas. The return home against UNK comes at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Northwest men
return to action
The No. 2-ranked Northwest men’s basketball team (13-1, 6-0) returns to action as well this week against Fort Hays State (11-2, 6-2) and Nebraska-Kearney (5-9, 1-7).
The Bearcats saw their season come to a pause last week with the postponement of two road games due to COVID-19 protocols within the program.
Northwest will make up its game with Washburn on Jan. 17 in Topeka, Kansas, and will make up its road game with Emporia State on Feb. 8.
Northwest enters Wednesday’s game at Fort Hays State riding an 11-game win streak. The Tigers are receiving votes in the latest NABC Top 25.
Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Gross Coliseum in Hays, Kansas. The Bearcats return home Saturday to host No. 16 Nebraska-Kearney at 3:30 p.m. at Bearcat Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.