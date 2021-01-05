After months filled with uncertainty and challenges amid the pandemic, Northwest basketball has persevered into 2021 and for the first time in almost a year, fans are back this week at Bearcat Arena.
Previously only allowing a limited number of student-athlete family members to attend home games, Northwest announced on Monday a plan to allow season ticket holders as well.
"With the number of season ticket holders who responded to our inquiry about attending games, we can safely accommodate them along with our parents. We'll have a little more than 400 people in there, which should provide a solid game day environment for our student-athletes and their competitors," Northwest athletic director Andy Peterson said in a statement.
With only specific fans allowed to spectate, there will be no general admission tickets available for purchase as the plan created ensures social distancing.
"We used the two games we hosted in December as a trial run for some spacing and mitigation plans and feel very confident we can expand our capacity beyond the players' families," Peterson said.
Face coverings will be required and hand sanitizer stations and limited concessions offerings will be available.
The Bearcat basketball teams currently have nine home doubleheaders left on their schedule.
Northwest women's games postponed
The Bearcat women have been hit by COVID-19 yet again, postponing their games versus Washburn and Emporia State this week.
As a result, the Bearcat men's basketball start times will be changed. Thursday's matchup between Northwest and Washburn will now tip at 6 p.m. at Bearcat Arena.
Saturday's contest between the Northwest men and Emporia State begins at 2 p.m.
No makeup dates or times have been determined for the postponed women's basketball games.