Abilene Christian has parted ways with former Northwest Missouri State coach Adam Dorrel after five years, the university announced Sunday morning.
Dorrel, who won three national championships in 2013, '15 and '16 at Northwest, was just 19-32 as head coach of the Wildcats.
"As we strive to meet our objectives as a Division I program and a member of the Western Athletic Conference, we believe new leadership will benefit our football program and our university," said ACU president Dr. Phil Schubert. "I want to thank Adam for his service and dedication to Abilene Christian. We wish him and his family the very best in their future endeavors."
The university is welcoming a new vice president of athletics Dec. 1.
