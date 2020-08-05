The NCAA announced Wednesday afternoon all Division II fall championships are canceled.
The NCAA said in a press release the Division II Presidents Council voted to make the decision after the NCAA’s Board of Governors called for each division to decide on its own fall championships and laid out requirements for each division to meet for the fall.
Per the release, D-II Presidents Council chair Sandra Jordan said playing fall championships in the spring “was not a viable or fiscally responsible option” for the division.
The decision means fall sports at Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State, such as football, soccer and volleyball, will not get the chance to play in a championship for the 2020-21 season.
Northwest Missouri’s football team leads all D-II programs in playoff championships with six. Both Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western were ranked in College Football America's Division II Preseason Top 30.
This is a developing story, and more updates will be provided as they become available.