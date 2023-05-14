Missouri Western Track and Field now awaits to see if any athletes qualify for the NCAA National Championships after a busy weekend.
Men and women athletes competed across three events on Friday and Saturday, putting their best foot forward as their regular season came to an end.
At the Concordia Twilight, junior MJ Smith and sophomore Aneesa Abdul-Hameed each finished third in their respective 400-meter dash. Smith timed out in the men’s 400 at 47.94 whereas finished with a time of 56.45 in the women’s 400.
Sophomore Allysa Mahone set a new program record in women’s discus with her 48.07 meter throw that earned her second in the competition in Seward, Nebraska.
On Saturday, athletes took part in the Loper Twilight in Kearney, Nebraska and that included Smith who just came off of a third place finish the day before. He would kick it up a notch on Saturday, finishing first in the 400 with 47.36 which is a new school record he already held.
Senior Riley Gorham placed first in the men’s 1,500-meter with a time of 3:49.13. That was Gorham’s second first-place finish in a row in the 1,500.
Sophomore long distance runner Madison Nash competed at the Lee University Last Chance meet in the 10,000-meter run, but was unable to finish the competition after going 9,200 meters.
