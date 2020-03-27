NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday that former Missouri Western and Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein is signing a three-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys worth a base value of $7.5 million.
Zuerlein reunites with his former L.A. special teams coach John Fassel, who joined the Cowboys' new coaching staff this season.
Zuerlein spent his first eight seasons with the Rams, connecting on 82 percent of 245 field-goal attempts. He has a career-long of 61 yards. He's made 60 percent of his 50-plus yard attempts for his career.
In 2019, Zuerlein connected on 24 of 33 field goals for a career-low 72.7 percent but didn't miss a single one of his 42 extra-point tries.
Zuerlein joins Kai Forbath in Dallas, who finished out the 2019 campaign going 10-of-10. The Cowboys re-signed Forbath earlier this month to a one-year deal. Zurelein's contract, coupled with Fassel's familiarity, however, gives Greg the leg up in any competition.