Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State will be represented in the 400-meter dash finals after qualifying in Thursday's prelims at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Allendale, Michigan.

Western junior Hanna Williams finished third in her heat with a time of 55.53, ending up with the seventh-fastest time through the two heats.

Northwest's Hiba Mahgoub led the field with a blazing 53.85, the second-best time in Bearcat history. The finals will take place at 5:05 p.m. Saturday.

Williams, competing for the second time in her career, finished 16th in 2019.

For Northwest, Tyrell Maddox finished 11th in the 400 with a time of 48.28, one spot ahead of teammate Caelon Harkey. Both earned second-team All-American honors.

Bearcats will compete in the 4x400 relay prelims, 3,000 steeplechase, 800 and the 200 dash.