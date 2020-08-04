Missouri Western announced on Tuesday that new head women's soccer coach Aaron Avila is stepping down from the helm due to personal health concerns.
This comes after Avila, who was selected to succeed Chad Edwards, became the fourth head coach in Griffons program history on July 23.
In a statement, the former Newman University head coach thanked the school and community for the opportunity but maintained the difficulty of leaving abruptly.
"It has been very tough for me to make the decision to step away from coaching. I know my focus needs to be on my family and my health moving forward. I wish the team nothing but the best and I know Josh (Looney) and his staff will provide them what they need to be successful," Avila said.
Vice President of Inter Collegiate Athletics Dr. Josh Looney added, "Aaron and I have talked this through and I realize how difficult it was for him to reach a decision to step away from soccer to focus on his health. Our heart goes out to Aaron and his family. He is a winner and we will all be rooting for him."
Looney additionally attested to the team's resilience in the face of adversity.
"The women in our soccer program have been through a lot over the last month. They are a resilient, gritty and successful group with solid senior leadership. We remain committed to them and this head coaching search," Looney said.
A national search is underway again to select Missouri Western's next head women's soccer coach.