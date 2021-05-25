Missouri Western junior Sydni Hawkins has been named a NFCA First Team All-American at second base, the first Griffon to receive the honor since 2014.
Hawkins is the only unanimous selection on the 18-player squad. She's the first Griffon All-American since Tiffany Gillaspy earned third team honors in 2015 and Hawkins is the first player at MWSU to be named a first team All-American since Jackie Bishop in 2014.
Hawkins was named MIAA Player of the Year, All-MIAA first team and All-Central Region first team by the NFCA and D2CCA.
Hawkins, who led the MIAA in hitting, on-base percentage and runs, is a finalist for the national player of the year. She had a .483 batting average a .522 on-base percentage and she scored 50 runs in 42 games. Hawkins' batting average broke a 17-year-old single season school record held by Amy Beverly, who hit .430 in 2004. Her .522 on-base percentage is also a new school record as she surpassed Becky Diehl's previous mark of .466 in 2010.
Hawkins' 50 runs scored are tied for the fourth most in Missouri Western history despite playing an abbreviated schedule, and her .717 slugging percentage also ranks fourth best in school history
Hawkins led the Griffons in all those categories, as well as hits (70), home runs (7), doubles (11), total bases (104) and stole bases (22). She struck out only five times all season and had 11 walks.
Northwest Missouri State senior third baseman Kaitlyn Weis was named a third-team All-American. She's Northwest's first ever two-time All-American after earning the honor in 2018. Weis batted .419 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs in 2021.
