Missouri Western sophomore Allycia Gan will represent the Griffons at the NCAA Division II Central Regional next week at the St. Joseph Country Club.
The All-MIAA first-teamer was among the nine teams and four individuals selected for the postseason Monday, which takes place May 3-5.
Gan finished 13th at last week's MIAA Championships.
The sophomore from Selangor, Malaysia leads the Griffons with a 77.4 scoring average in her 18 rounds played. Gan has played in eight tournaments this spring and has finished in the top 20 in each one. She began the season with three consecutive top three finishes, including a win at the UCM Southern Invitational.
Gan was named to the All-Central Region team last year, though the season was cut short due to COVID-19.
