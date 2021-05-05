COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. — A national championship berth felt inevitable for Missouri Western sophomore Allycia Gan entering Wednesday’s final round of the NCAA Division II Central Regional.
After a 7-over par front nine at the St. Joseph Country Club, it no longer was.
But a near hole-in-one that led to a short birdie putt on the par-3 11th kickstarted a 1-under back nine and a second-place finish, securing a trip to the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships.
“I got my birdie and was like, Oh, I guess I’m back. Allycia is back,” Gan said. “I’m hitting good, I just need to get my confidence back. Just hit the fairway, hit green, two putt and leave, just get par. That’s what I did. … I’m glad that I’m in nationals and can breathe right now.”
After Gan’s near hole-in-one, her drive on the par-4 12th went far right and could’ve led to trouble, though she walked away with a bogey. She left the par-3 13th with a tee shot that cleared the water, and she was smooth sailing the rest of the way.
Her only other birdie of the day came in an unconventional matter, as was a trend the final two rounds. A tee shot that went right of a tree line on the par-5 17th forced Gan to opt for a wood shot to the 12th fairway. The shot worked to perfection, and an up-and-down led to her third birdie of the week on the hole.
Her back nine performance saved what was a rocky start. Gan, who hit just one fairway all day, started with bogeys on Nos. 2, 3 and 4. She worked back with three-straight parts before a drive that went out of bounds led to a triple bogey on No. 8, and a bogey followed on No. 9.
“I just told her to relax,” Western graduate assistant Wendy Monfort said. “She was over-thinking it too much, thinking about every swing. … She wanted to win so bad. She puts a lot of pressure on herself.”
A walk from one side of the course to the other allowed for a chance to refocus.
“I went to the bathroom after No. 9, washed my face, got myself awake. Hole 13, I did it again. I just kept running to the bathroom to wash my face like, wake up, wake up. My back nine saved my (butt),” Gan said with a laugh.
Gan finished the round 6-over, and her 7-over total was three clear of Arkansas Tech’s Katie Whitfield. The Golden Suns won the team title with a three-day total of 919 (55-over). They finished five strokes ahead of Rogers State, with Northeastern State another 12 strokes back. The RiverHawks finished one stroke ahead of Central Missouri and Henderson State to claim the third and final spot at the national championships.
Gan, as well as Henderson State’s Allie Bianchi (11-over) and Central Missouri’s Rosie Klausner (13-over), qualified as the top three individuals not from an advancing team.
For Missouri Western, it’s the fifth-straight year they will be represented at the national championship.
For Gan, it fulfills a goal set out at the beginning of the year following the cancelation of a freshman season that had her ranked 11th nationally a year ago.
“I’m alone here, individually. My team is rooting for me. I told myself I have to make everyone proud, make myself proud. I wanted to make nationals so bad. This was my first goal this year. I made it, Thank God.”
The national field will be made up of 12 qualifying teams and 12 individuals and will take place May 11-15 at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.