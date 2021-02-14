The Missouri Western women's and men's basketball doubleheader against Neman on Monday at the MWSU Fieldhouse has been postponed due to inclement weather and poor travel conditions.
The games have been moved from Monday to Tuesday, Feb. 16, and the game times will remain the same as the women will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. and the men will follow.
The Griffons and Jets were originally scheduled to play on January 21, but that doubleheader was postponed when both MWSU teams had to pause all team activities.
The Missouri Western women are now 5-11 as they've won two straight after defeating Pittsburg State Saturday, 68-64. The Newman women are 3-14 and have lost eight straight. The Griffon men stopped their seven-game skid Saturday as they beat Pitt State, 82-81, to improve to 9-8. The NU men are 2-15 and have dropped 11 in a row.