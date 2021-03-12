In the snap of a finger or the blow of a whistle, Tony Chukwuemeke is there for his brothers.
Dubbed ‘The Protector’ by Missouri Western head coach Will Martin, the Griffon senior is the calm in the storm. But one wrong look or move toward a teammate, and he’ll be the first to stand up every day of the week.
“I feel like that has a bigger, deeper meaning than just being the protector in the paint,” Chukwuemeke said during a Zoom meeting from his dorm room hours before leaving for the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament.
“They see me in the team as someone who’s probably going to have my brother’s back. I won’t let anyone punk my teammates. It gives me a notion of, you can’t mess up, you have to watch out for this team.”
Standing up for a teammate is in his nature. From his past, whether it’s undergoing major surgery on a leg or moving halfway across the globe, it’s all for the game and situation that has given his life a greater meaning.
“I feel like it’s a situation God wants me to be at and puts me in situations I’ll strive in,” he says. “I feel like he keeps guiding my path. I try to absorb everything that comes with it.”
Chukwuemeke is a native of Lagos, the largest city in Nigeria, which lies on the Gulf of Guinea on the west side of Africa. A country where soccer, also known as football, is king, it was also his first passion.
As he grew into his teens, soccer was no longer viable. Chukwuemeke simply grew too big too quick, now towering at 6-foot-10 and 213 pounds.
“I started my growth spurt and I was like, I’m looking ridiculous playing soccer being this tall,” he said with a laugh.
So he began playing basketball — just eight years ago — at the park, traveling to camps and searching for avenues to make it more than a hobby. At the age of 16, Chukwuemeke was granted an opportunity at Victory Christian in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
With the support of his mother and younger brothers, he made the move to the midwest to pursue basketball.
As an international student with hopes of a blend of basketball and education, Chukwuemeke soon took issue in the situation.
“He was pitching me that I’d be the face of his travel team and could care less about my education. That was one of my priorities — get an education,” he said.
“The standard of living wasn’t the best. I felt like that was my lowest point. … I thank God I had a roof over my head and could sleep, but it could have been better. The setup wasn’t something I felt like a human being should be going through.”
Soon after, Chukwuemeke found new footing at St. Louis Christian. Everything turned around, and he wagered it into a spot at Iowa Western, one of the nation’s top junior colleges, where he’d play with his brother, Emmanuel Ugboh.
After his second year, Sundance Wicks came knocking and became his first offer.
His free throws in the last minute a year ago sealed Western’s first win against a ranked team in the new era against Missouri Southern. Three years have since passed with him as a foundation of the core to turn the program into the first regional qualifier since 2011.
“I feel like this experience is going to be one of the highlights of my life,” Chukwuemeke said. “We had a deep talk as a team the other day, and I was just like, Let’s make this happen. I haven’t been a champion before. Let’s go out there, do what we can and make St. Joe and Mo. West proud, make our families proud.”
Last year, Chukwuemeke made an acupuncture appointment for his back. When they went to put the needles in his back, they wouldn’t even go in and just bent against his skin, Martin recalls.
While intimidating in his shell, he’s also the calm in the mind the Griffons need.
“To be soft in a good sense and caring and nurturing, he’s the whole package when you talk about a true protector,” Martin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.