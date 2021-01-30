The Missouri Western women ended a seven-game losing streak behind its best offensive performance of the year, downing Lincoln 84-72 on Saturday at Jason Gym in Jefferson City, Missouri.
The Griffons used a 20-4 run to help build a 30-10 lead after the opening quarter, the highest-scoring quarter of the year. Western (3-8) led 44-27 at the half.
The Griffons went up by 26 early in the second half thanks to a 9-0 run, leading 70-48 entering the fourth.
Western turnovers allowed Lincoln to climb within 10 points in the fourth.
The Griffons' 84 points was the most of the season, and Logan Hughes' 20 points was a season-high by any Griffon. The sophomore finished 8 of 12 from the field and 4 of 6 from 3 with eight rebounds. Mychaell Gray added 14 points and five steals, with Asia McCoy adding 13.
Freshman Camille Evans scored 11 points with 10 rebounds. Jordan Cunningham played 30-plus minutes for the second-straight game, scoring five points with sex rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Western shot 50.8% from the field and held Lincoln to 36%. Five Blue Tigers finished in double figures.
Western returns to the court Tuesday against Emporia State in St. Joseph.
Lincoln men 95, No. 23 Missouri Western 74
The No. 23 Missouri Western men suffered a third-straight loss and fell to 3-4 on the road with a 95-74 defeat to the hands of Lincoln on Saturday in Jefferson City.
Lincoln (8-4) used an early 14-2 run to take the lead and never gave it back. Western pulled within five points with 8:28 remaining in the opening half, though Lincoln opened the flood gates and went into the locker room with a 51-34 lead.
Lincoln opened the second half on an 8-0 run and led by as much as 29. Western, which leads the league in scoring, continued to show efficiency on offense by shooting 38% and just 30% from 3-point range.
Tyrell Carroll was the lone starter to shoot over 50%, though he was held to just 5-of-9 shooting for 15 points and five assists. Q Mays added 15 points off the bench.
Sai Witt (28) and Derrick Woods (21) led Lincoln offensively, helping the Blue Tigers shot 59% on the night. Lamont Ballard added 17 points of the bench.
Western (8-4) returns to action at No. 3 Northwest on Saturday.