KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A poor second quarter and a 12-point halftime deficit was too much for the Missouri Western women to overcome as they fell to Nebraska-Kearney 68-62 in the MIAA Conference Tournament Friday at Municipal Auditorium.
The second quarter was the turning point of the game for the No. 6-seeded Griffons, who end their season 21-8. After a fast-paced first quarter that saw the Griffons score 20 points and trial by one, they were outscored 18-7 in the second.
“It just seemed like things weren’t really going our way in the quarter,” Missouri Western head coach Candi Whitaker said. “Obviously seven points in a quarter isn’t good and we had trouble scoring the basketball. On the flip side, we missed a lot of defensive assignments.”
Missouri Western did face foul trouble, as senior guard Anastacia Johnson picked up her second foul late in the first quarter. Johnson would not a play at all in the second quarter and her trademark defense was missed.
Missouri Western would chip away at the lead of the third-seeded Lopers, but could never cut the lead below five points. Senior guard Katrina Roenfeldt hit her first 3-pointer of the game with 30 seconds left to cut the lead to 4, but free-throw shooting from Nebraska-Kearney prevented the Griffons from making a last surge.
The Lopers were led by forward Elisa Backes, who scored 21 points of the bench in just 16 minutes of game time. Backes was able to effectively find the soft spot in Missouri Western’s defense and made her free throws, going 8-for-10 from the line.
It was a good revenge game for the Lopers as Nebraska-Kearney had been eliminated by Missouri Western in the MIAA tournament the last two seasons. They lost 60-57 in 2018 and 55-47 last season.
“Third time’s a charm,” Nebraska-Kearney head coach Carrie Eighmey said.
For Missouri Western, their two-headed attack of Chris Wilson and Corbyn Cunningham scored half of the teams points, scoring 17 and 14, respectively.
With the Griffons' season coming to an end, so does Whitaker’s first year as head coach. It was Missouri Western’s best record since 2017. Whitaker is highly respected from her players and her continued support of them this season.
“She’s always talking about how great we are, and I don’t think we tell her enough that we appreciate her more than anything,” Roenfeldt said.
When asked what she would remember most about this season, Whitaker continued to show her support of her team.
“It’s just been so much. I’ve said that a lot this season,” Whitaker said. “They have been awesome to coach. The are so coachable and come into work every day, no drama. Just all the things coaches get into coaching for, this group as brought to the table.”