Missouri Western scored a program record 120 points and tied a high mark with 16 made 3-pointers in a 120-49 win against Saint Mary on Wednesday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
The Griffons scored 47 points in the third quarter, one more than their total points from their last outing, a 49-46 loss at Northwest Missouri State.
Jaelyn Haggard scored a game-high 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, making 4 of 5 3-pointers. The Griffons had a 26-0 run span between the second and third quarter.
The Griffons improve to 10-1 on the season. The game counted as an exhibition for Saint Mary, an NAIA opponent.
Western got off to a slow start, leading just 21-14 at the end of the first quarter. But the Griffons outscored the Spires 18-5 in the final six minutes for a 53-29 halftime edge.
Western made 18 of 20 shots in the third and was a perfect 8-for-8 from 3-point range.
Bri Budgetts added 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting, make all four 3-point attempts. Mary Fultz scored a season-high 15 points with seven rebounds and five assists.
Josie Weishaar chipped in her season-best of 13 points off the bench. Connie Clarke added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Alyssa Bonilla added 12 points, four assists and three steals.
Western returns to action in a 5 p.m. doubleheader Saturday against Pittsburg State at the MWSU Fieldhouse.
