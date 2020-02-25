After making the 45-minute trip south to face rival Missouri Western, the Griffons sent Northwest back home with a 77-49 loss in its possession.
The Griffons (19-7, 11-6 MIAA) won the first matchup of the season between the two teams 71-53 Jan. 18 in Bearcat Arena.
“Defensively, our first, second and fourth (quarters) were really lockdown team defense,” Missouri Western head coach Candi Whitaker said. “We did a great job of shrinking their driving lanes. They were forced to play one-on-one a lot and take some tough shots.”
For Northwest, the loss marks the fourth straight to Western, dating back to Jan. 27, 2018.
“We now have two guaranteed days left of the season,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “We’ve gotta put this one past us and come out and compete against Washburn.”
Similar to the first matchup between the two, Western attacked Northwest in the post. Griffons junior forward Corbyn Cunningham made her presence felt, tallying 26 points and 16 rebounds, posting a double-double by halftime.
The Griffons outrebounded the Bearcats 40-25. Aside from a 27-point third in which the Bearcats cut the deficit to nine, the Griffons held the Northwest to just 22 points. The Griffons closed out the game by outscoring the Bearcats 25-6. Northwest shot 33.3% for the game.
“We knew they had a lot of shooters on the floor. As a team, we knew we had to shrink the floor, close out to shooters and make sure they didn’t get off any shots,” Western senior guard Anastacia Johnson said.
The Bearcats were led by senior guard Kendey Eaton with 16 points. The 49 points scored against the Griffons is among the lowest total of the season for the Bearcats.
“The atmosphere here is tough to play in, it’s hard to hear,” Eaton said. “I think a couple of times we were yelling at each other in transition and we couldn’t hear each other.”
Johnson added 14 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals for the Griffons. Senior forward Chris Wilson and senior guard Kylee Williams each added 10 points.
Northwest’s Mallory McConkey (15) and Jaelyn Haggard (14) also finished with double-digit scoring.
Northwest will close out the regular season Thursday against Washburn, while Western will follow against the Ichabods on Saturday.