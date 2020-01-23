For the first time since 2016, the Griffons are victorious against a top-10 opponent in the country after a stunning Thursday night at MWSU Fieldhouse.
The Missouri Western women’s basketball program secured a dominant 75-58 victory over No. 10-ranked Fort Hays State and are now 9-0 at home. The Griffons’ last win versus a top-10 foe occured Jan. 21, 2016, in a 77-75 win against — coincidentally enough — Fort Hays State. The Griffons are now 14-3 and 6-2 in MIAA play.
Despite the statement made by the Griffons, coach Candi Whitaker says it won’t be her team’s peak.
“It’s not the end all-be all,” Whitaker said. “It’s one more step in the direction we want to be. I think anytime you beat a quality opponent, you should feel really good about what you’re doing.”
The Griffons had four scorers in double digits on the night. Senior guards Simone Walker and Katrina Roenfeldt finished with 21 and 19, respectively. Roenfeldt scored 16 of her points in the second half, adding nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Walker finished 7 of 8 from the field with six rebounds.
Junior forward Corbyn Cunningham finished off her fifth double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds while senior guard Anastacia Johnson scored 10 points.
After a 27-23 Griffon lead at the half, Western exploded for a 14-0 run to start the third quarter to put the game an arm’s length away from the Tigers for the rest of the contest. Roenfeldt attributes her team’s third-quarter rampancy due to the Griffons’ confidence and the atmosphere in the Looney Complex.
“We never went down in this game at all,” Roenfeldt said. “It’s pretty loud here.”
The Griffons allowed just 16 made baskets while forcing 17 turnovers, overcoming a 21-for-24 mark by the Tigers at the line. Western shot 55.6% for the game to Fort Hays State’s mark of 30%.
After this win over the Tigers (15-3, 6-2), the Griffons take on Nebraska-Kearney (18-2, 7-2) in another test at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
Missouri Western men 79, Fort Hays State 63
Building off of the momentum of the Western women, the Griffons took care of business Thursday night win a sound 79-63 victory over Fort Hays State.
After scoring only two points in 31 minutes against Northwest, freshman forward Will Eames shot his way back to his high-scoring ways with an 18-point effort, the 11th time he’s scored double-digits all season.
For Eames, all it took was little trust from sophomore teammate Tyrell Carroll in order to get the redshirt freshman going.
“For me, I just hit that first 3, it was good to go down,” Eames said. “(Carroll) is always pushing in transition and finding people and credit to him. He doesn’t need to score to impact a game. He got me and Tyus goin’ quick. I answered, and once we got those first two, the whole team kind of relieves me.”
Senior guard Tyus Millhollin — who scored 17 points — knew his team was primed for a big night after Eames found his shot.
“It helps us, and it helps him,” Millhollin said. “When that first shot goes in, they gotta guard the shot. He’s capable off the dribble to any four or three man that’s going him, and then my man has to help and it’s the kick. Just trusting our teammates and trusting what we do. That basically was the game tonight, just trust.”
Freshman Jaron Thames finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in 33 minutes, earning his first start.
Eames finished 3-for-6 from beyond the arc while Millhollin shot 4 of 11. Western (8-11, 4-4) ends a three-game skid against the Tigers (7-10, 1-8) and will take on a stout Nebraska-Kearney team (12-6, 6-3) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse.