Missouri Western led for all but one minute and outscored Southwest Baptist by 20 over the second and third quarters, rolling the Bearcats 70-45 on Thursday at the Meyer Sports Center in Bolivar, Missouri.
The Griffons improved to 3-0, the best start through three games since 2017-18.
Brionna Budgetts led the Griffons with 14 points in 25 minutes. Corbyn Cunningham added 10 points, six rebounds and five steals. Trinity Knapp chipped in 10 points in 15 minutes off the bench.
The Bearcats took a lead on a layup by Mary Rose Foster after 55 seconds, but a 3-pointer by Brionna Budgetts just eight seconds later gave Western the lead for good. The Griffons led 15-10 after the first.
The Griffons stretched the lead to 37-20 at the half, outscoring SBU (1-2) 22-10 in the frame.
Western followed it up with an 18-10 third quarter and led by as much as 35 in the fourth.
Jordan Cunningham added nine points with Connie Clarke finished with eight points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Clarke has double-digit rebounds in all three games.
Alyssa Bonilla also had eight points, two assists and two steals.
Western held SBU to 28.8% from the field while shooting 45%. The Griffons dominated in the fast break, 20-6, and in the paint, 36-22.
The Griffons return home at 5:30 p.m. Monday to host Illinois Springfield.
