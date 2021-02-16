The Missouri Western women had to overcome obstacles posed by the Newman Jets and themselves Tuesday inside the MWSU Fieldhouse.
The Jets entered the contest second-to-last in the MIAA in 3-point shooting, only to make eight of their nine triples in the first 22 minutes of the game. Missouri Western trailed the second-to-last team in the league 39-31 with under eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.
From that point on, Western went on a 14-0 run fueled by eight points from Asia McCoy, leading to a 71-54 win. It’s the third-straight victory for the Griffons (6-11), who doubled their win total from nearly three months in just six days.
“I think their focus was different. When you’re getting point-blank shots and you’re not finishing, it’s a focus thing,” Western coach Candi Whitaker said. “Energy for us is everything in ball pressure. That’s a controllable. Our team picked that up, and their focus was there and much better.”
McCoy, a junior who was 0-for-4 in the first half, finished with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.
“Just focus, concentrating on my finishes,” McCoy said. “Being very active in our press and talking as a whole. … We communicated and were finishing more than we were in the first half. We just kinda brought it to them.”
Senior Mychaell Gray tied a season-high with 14 points, making 6 of 10 shots.
Freshman Mary Fultz finished with 12 points while sophomore Brionna Budgetts chipped in 10. Though freshman Camille Evans was held to just three shot attempts against Newman’s zone defense, she finished with five steals and five assists next to her four points.
Western totaled 17 steals and forced 28 turnovers, turning those into 26 points.
“I think they’re really long and athletic and can fly around,” Whitaker said of her team. “I think that puts the bulk of our team in the best position to make plays.”
Newman (3-15) jumped out to a 20-11 lead in the first behind three 3-pointers off the bench from Madison Birnbaum. She scored 11 of her 17 points in the first quarter, adding another 3-pointer in the second. Newman led 31-24 at halftime.
The Griffons flipped the script in the third quarter, outscoring the Jets 31-13. Western shot 71% in the frame and tallied a season-high 19 assists on the night.
“We picked it up, our energy” Gray said. “We wanted to win the game, so we brought it up. It’s just energy and wanting to play for the team.”
Western travels to Washburn (7-10) on Thursday and has the chance to move into a tie for the eighth and final MIAA Tournament spot with a victory.