The 2021-22 season has been a series of checkpoints for the Missouri Western women.
First came a 4-0 non-conference slate. That turned to 8-0 in impressive fashion with a home MIAA win against Central Missouri on Dec. 11.
A hiccup came in a loss at Northwest Missouri State, but a pair of solid rebounds against Pitt State and Missouri Southern, which remains third in the conference, served as another jolt.
Nothing was lost in home losses to ranked foes in Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney, and a road bounce back at Central Oklahoma served as a springboard to their most recent statement Wednesday.”
“The confidence this team has in one another — I thought that’s what really showed through to me,” Western coach Candi Whitaker said. “This team never questioned whether they were gonna win the game. They knew they were gonna go win it, and they did it.”
Western (15-3, 9-3) secured a second overtime win against UCM with an 82-77 victory Wednesday, earning the team’s first season sweep of the Jennies since ‘15-16. It’s also the first time an opponent has swept the regular season series against UCM since then.
"I think it's a pretty big deal,” Western freshman Jordan Cunningham said with a grin. “I think it shows how far we've come from last year, even to the beginning of this season. I think it's a pretty big deal.
The group in large part is the same team from last year’s 6-16 squad, with the return of All-MIAA forward Corbyn Cunninghamand the addition of junior Connie Clarke and freshman Alyssa Bonilla.
And in the hunt for a top finish in the MIAA, the Griffons are seeing validation in the steps they’ve taken.
"We've come a long way from the team we had last year to now,” Western sophomore Brionna Budgetts said. “We have a lot of improvements and it's showing."
Now just 1.5 games back of first-place Nebraska-Kearney with 10 games remaining, six coming on the road, Western is prepped for what will be a hectic last two months. The stretch includes a rematch with Northwest and road trips to third-place Southern, Hays and UNK.
And Whitaker saw a glimpse in a new level her team just might be able to show down the stretch.
“I could tell they just had great determination to compete,” Whitaker said.
