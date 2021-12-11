Just as fast as Missouri Western established their presence in Saturday’s MIAA heavyweight bout with Central Missouri, the Jennies reminded the Griffons just what they’re made of.
A 17-point Griffon lead just two minutes into the second quarter flipped to a one-point deficit at halftime thanks to an 20-0 UCM run.
With their All-MIAA post players trading blows, it was back-to-back buckets from Western’s Corbyn Cunningham and UCM’s Nija Collier that sent the game to overtime tied at 61.
But Cunningham began the extra frame with a layup, and Jaelyn Haggard followed up with a 3-pointer, and the Griffons never trailed in overtime, claiming a statement victory, 68-67, at MWSU Fieldhouse.
"It felt great because we played really hard,” Cunningham said. “We knew they were gonna come out hard, just matching their energy and finishing that way was the biggest thing."
Cunningham scored nine points in the first quarter as the Griffons jumped out to a 20-10 lead, one which became 27-10 at the timeout of a UCM timeout with 8:11 left until half.
From there, the Griffons (8-0, 4-0 MIAA) went nearly 10 minutes with a point as Charley Bovaird’s 3-pointer before the halftime buzzer pushed the Jennies (5-4, 1-1) to a 28-27 lead at the break.
“We have to consistently play hard whether the ball’s going in or not, and you could see that a bit with this group in the first half,” Western coach Candi Whitaker said. “We regrouped and said we were fine, came back out and played better. … Swings happen. You just have to figure out a way to stop them. In a lot of ways, I’m glad it did happen.”
UCM led 39-35 when sophomore Bri Budgetts took matters into her own hands. Her and Cunninggam combined for the final 10 Western points in the third, and the Jennies held a 45-43 lead.
Budgetts opened the fourth with a 3-pointer, and a layup by Connie Clarke gave Western a 54-50 lead with 5:40 to play.
But a 6-for-6 span at the free-throw line kept the Jennies in the game, and Ali Vigil’s 3-pointer with 2:08 tied the game at 59.
Cunningham put the Griffons ahead on the next possession before Collier tied the game with 1:02 remaining, and both teams missed potential go-ahead baskets in the final 20 seconds.
Back-to-back jumpers by Collier in the final 1:20 gave UCM a shot at a game-winner, but Kade Hackerott’s 3-pointer was off the mark.
"To finish like that is everything,” Whitaker said. “They're a very good team. UCM's a very good team, a very good program, but just really excited for our group and their ability to close out that game."
Cunningham finished with 25 points and nine rebounds to Colliers 30 and 15. Budgetts scored 15 of her 19 points after halftime, adding in 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.
“Once I got into my flow, I just got into it and kept going,” Budgetts said.
The win and a loss by No. 1 Fort Hays State makes the Griffons the only unbeaten remaining in the MIAA. Western is the only 4-0 team, though three others are at 3-0.
“I don’t wanna make it bigger than it is, but I think we have a great team that’s playing well together, that believes in each other, and we’re just gonna keep working at it,” Whitaker said.
Western will host William Jewell in non-conference action at 7 p.m. Monday.
Missouri Western men 79, Central Missouri 65
After 15 minutes of being unable to grasp and keep a lead, the Missouri Western men used a 14-5 run before halftime to grab a 42-35 lead they wouldn’t relinquish en route to a 79-65 win Saturday.
John Anderson Jr. came off the bench and made a pair of 3-pointers during the span while JaRon Thames scored 10 points in the opening half.
After the break, Will Eames made four of his career-high six 3-pointers on his way to 20 points and eight rebounds.
“The first half was pretty ugly, and we stayed composed throughout halftime and said that’s not good enough, even though we’re up eight,” Eames said. “(Thames) and (Anderson Jr.) came in off the bench and gave us huge contributions … and that was probably the difference.”
Q Mays finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Games finished with 13.
Western shot 59% from the field in the first half and finished 14-for-31 from 3-point range. The Griffons (8-4, 4-0) were plagued by 16 turnovers that allowed UCM (4-2, 1-1) to cut a 19-point lead to six with 5:26 to play.
“I'm proud of our guys for finishing it out, but we got to get a lot better, and that's not me being negative,” Western coach Will Martin said. “We're still not finishing games out the way that I would like. We're sharing the basketball more, but we're turning it over.”
It’s the first time both Western programs have been 4-0 in the MIAA since 1997-98. Western returns to the court for a doubleheader Saturday at Northwest Missouri State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.