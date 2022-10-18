With a majority of the team’s core still around, Missouri Western women’s basketball has reason to believe they can achieve what they did last year.
“I think that our confidence has grown tremendously,” junior Brionna Budgetts said.
Last season, the Griffons reached the NCAA Division II Elite Eight for the first time in 27 years. With 11 starters returning, the mindset within the team is about what they can do next.
“It’s just building off of what we created last year and where we got last year. I think we can go further. I think that our team’s more skilled and developing and that we’ll just get better from here,” junior Jordan Cunningham said.
Head coach Candi Whitaker is entering her fourth season with the team, having outperformed expectations through three seasons already. The Griffons were ranked fifth in the MIAA preseason coaches poll a week ago, but for Whitaker, she’s fine with where they were voted given the parity of the conference.
“If you’re competing at the top of this league, even top five, I think you’re good enough to beat anyone on any given night. and if you get in that NCAA tournament, I just really believe you have an opportunity,” Whitaker said. “Our team believed in that as well and I think that’s why we made that run.”
Though the team only lost three seniors, they lost key contributors on both ends. Seniors Mychaell Gray, Corbyn Cunningham and Jaelyn Haggard all ended their careers with the program not only as good players, but as good leaders. Now, the team has to find that new voice on the floor to make sure everyone is on their P’s and Q’s. Whitaker is looking at Jordan Cunningham to be that voice.
“She really wanted to be a leader and taken that upon herself. She’s grown there, she’s learned a lot about how to lead others and she’s someone I really trust,” Whitaker said.
The team isn’t far off from take off. Their regular season kicks off on Nov. 5 in Kansas City, but they’ll have their first and only exhibition contest next Wednesday at Division I Creighton.
