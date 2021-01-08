The Missouri Western women will try to snap a four-game losing streak when they take the floor for the first time since Dec. 19 on Saturday against Washburn.
Western's game against Emporia State on Thursday was postponed due to COVID-19 within the Hornets program.
Western (2-5) has led after the first quarter in each game during its four-game losing streak and has only been outscored by 10 points in the fourth quarter among those games.
The Griffons' struggles have come around halftime, being outscored by 29 in the second quarter and by 25 in the third during the skid.
Western is led by freshman Camille Evans, who leads the team in scoring (9.4 points per game), assists (19 total), rebounds (6.4 per game), and steals (8 total). Since returning from injury, sophomore Brionna Budgetts has scored in double digits the last two games.
While no Griffon is averaging in double figures, five players are averaging at least seven points.
Washburn (2-4) has been off since a Dec. 17 loss to Central Missouri. The Ichabods are led by Hunter Bentley, who averages 13.2 points and 8.8 rebounds, which is third in the MIAA.
Tip is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday.