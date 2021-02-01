Missouri Western's first home game in a month will see one of the MIAA's top women's teams visit MWSU Fieldhouse on Tuesday.
The Griffons (3-8) will try to carry momentum from Saturday's win at Lincoln when they play host to 9-3 Emporia State.
The Griffons snapped a seven-game losing streak behind a 30-point outburst in the first quarter against the Blue Tigers. For the first time this year, Western shot over 50% and had a 20-point scorer in Logan Hughes.
The Hornets have five players that average double figures, led by 2020 MIAA Freshman of the Year Tre'Zure Jobe who is averaging 20.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. She's second in the MIAA in scoring.
"They're a good team. Shooters everywhere," Hughes said. "Their point guard's a really good shooter. We've been working a lot on our defense and what we're gonna do with them. We've just gotta come out, play hard, play with effort and string possessions together and see where it takes us."
Western has won the last two games played between the teams in the Fieldhouse, though coach Candi Whitaker knows the challenge ahead Tuesday.
"Tre'Zure is shooting the ball well from the arc, can put it on the floor," Whitaker said. "They go as she goes. She's surrounded by great players, but she's a special talent that you've gotta be aware of."
The game will also be a chance for many players to build off career days. Hughes had career highs with her 20 poitns and eight rebounds. Mychaell Gray scored a career-high 14 points and tied a career-high with five steals. Camille Evans equaled her career-high in rebounds with 10, while Jordan Cunningham had a career best six boards.
Freshman have played 44% of the minutes this year, with Cunningham and Evans solidifying their roles in the starting lineup.