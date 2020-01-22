At the end of the year, any of the top seven teams in the MIAA appear to have a shot at advancing to the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament.
Over the past two seasons, that opportunity didn’t seem all too real at Missouri Western. Now 16 games into the Candi Whitaker era, and heading into the biggest homestand to date, the statement has an opportunity to be made.
“There’s a lot of really good teams,” Whitaker said of the MIAA. “It’s really unfortunate Division II is still in the regional mode of getting in the NCAA tournament because I think our league is so strong, particularly the top half.
“Every game is important. Every game is an opportunity to build your resume and get one step closer. You’ve got a lot of opportunities there to knock off good teams.”
The opportunity for Western (13-3, 5-2 MIAA) begins with No. 10 Fort Hays State (15-2, 6-2) on Thursday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
The Tigers averaging 78.4 points per game and are second in the MIAA at better than 36% from behind the arc.
The game could also feature three of the league’s top rebounders. Chris Wilson, who missed Saturday’s game at Northwest, is fourth in the MIAA at more than eight rebounds per game, while Corbyn Cunningham, fresh off her fourth double-double, is averaging 7.8 boards per night. The Tigers’ leading scorer, Belle Barbieri, also leads the conference with 8.8 rebounds per game.
The Tigers also average 16 takeaways per game and pose a threat to opposing offenses with their height and skill at all positions.
“They’re so long. Their length makes it hard to get to the rim, and they can gap you and still take away shots because of their length,” Whitaker said. “They can switch you — they’re really kinda positionless basketball players. We’re excited about the opportunity.”
In Wilson’s absence, the Griffons played a four-guard system, a strategy they have implemented for periods of time throughout the season. Simone Walker’s first start of the year saw her play 36 minutes, make 5 of 9 shots and haul in eight rebounds.
“Simone was really good. In all three phases, she really stepped up,” Whitaker said. “Without Chris, that’s what you’ve gotta do. Simone really took advantage of that opportunity. Her length and athleticism is a great dynamic for us at the four spot, but she has guard skills.
“It speaks volumes to our team and understanding we’ve got a lot of weapons. Everyone can help us win.”
Western will face the Tigers at 5:30 p.m. as the start of a doubleheader. The Griffons will also face Nebraska-Kearney at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for a doubleheader.