Western women's basketball

Missouri Western women’s basketball bench celebrates a three-pointer made during Saturday’s victory over Central Missouri.

 Photo courtsey of Arianne Boma

Missouri Western women’s basketball continued their win streak in a big way on Saturday, knocking off undefeated Central Missouri 66-63.

Saturday’s showdown at Looney Arena was one the Western women had to earn until the very end as they trailed at the end of the first half by five points and at the end of the third by nine points. However, Western would have a fourth quarter surge by outscoring the Jennies 23-11 in the quarter. Junior guard Johnni Gonzalez played a big part in the Griffons rally efforts by scoring three three-pointers in the final quarter.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.