Missouri Western women’s basketball continued their win streak in a big way on Saturday, knocking off undefeated Central Missouri 66-63.
Saturday’s showdown at Looney Arena was one the Western women had to earn until the very end as they trailed at the end of the first half by five points and at the end of the third by nine points. However, Western would have a fourth quarter surge by outscoring the Jennies 23-11 in the quarter. Junior guard Johnni Gonzalez played a big part in the Griffons rally efforts by scoring three three-pointers in the final quarter.
The Jennies were the top seed in the MIAA conference with a 16-0 record heading into the contest. Western women had a nine-game win streak heading into Saturday, and with the victory, they have the longest active win streak in the conference at ten games.
The Western defense was able to hold the MIAA’s second leading scorer in Brooke Litrell to just 12 points, which is well below her season average of 19.2 per game.
Junior guard Brionna Budgetts once again led the Griffons in scoring with 19 points on five three-pointers made. Gonzalez finished the game with 14 points, four assists and eight rebounds while junior guard Connie Clarke also added 12 points of her own.
The Western women received 15 votes in the most recent WBCA poll that was released on Jan. 17, but it wasn’t enough to put the Griffons in the top 25. The next poll is expected to be released on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
