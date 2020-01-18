MARYVILLE, Mo. — Without leading scorer Chris Wilson and fresh off the heels and Western’s worst first quarter of the season, Candi Whitaker’s squad got back to what it does best.
Corbyn Cunningham tallied 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the Griffons jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Northwest Missouri State clawed back within 11, but Missouri Western was too much in a 71-53 win Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
“I’m really proud of how we came out and set the tone, defensively,” Whitaker said. “We really locked down and made life hard for them. Three-point shots were hard to come by (for Northwest).”
With her frontcourt mate in street clothes and missing her first game, Cunningham made 10 of 16 shots and needed just 26 minutes to do so. Anastacia Johnson added 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals as the Griffons (13-3, 5-2 MIAA) held Northwest to 35% from the field and 29% from 3-point range.
“Defense wins championships, offense wins games,” senior guard Simone Walker said. “Our defense turned into our offense. We just had to be all up in their face and make them turn it over.”
Even without Wilson, Northwest (8-8, 3-4) couldn’t manage the Griffons on the boards. Western outrebounded Northwest 48-20 and hauled in 15 offensive rebounds.
“I feel like we just weren’t playing our defense. We didn’t attack the boards really well as a team,” Northwest junior guard Mallory McConkey said. “It’s just our focus and mindset we didn’t have as good today.”
The Griffons also finished with 17 assists on 31 made baskets.
Western needed just 4:25 to jump out to a lead with an 11-0 run, holding Northwest without a basket for nearly seven minutes in the period. Senior guard Kylee Williams made a pair of 3-pointers and Cunningham poured in 10 points as part of a 27-14 lead.
“We wanted to be the aggressors … I think I had to embody Chris to take up her role for the team. She’s always bringing us energy and effort, so I have to step into that role when she’s out,” Cunningham said. “Our defense worked very well. We were very active, in the passing lanes and it turned into great offense.”
Western held the Bearcats to just two made shots in the first eight minutes of the second quarter, climbing out to a 39-22 lead at the half.
Thanks to 3-pointers by Kylie Coleman, Jaelyn Haggard and Erika Schlosser, the Bearcats cut the lead to 11 at 48-27 with 3:53 to play in the third. Northwest would never get any closer a the Griffons answer every basket. Northwest never made more than two baskets in a row.
“Their pressure got to us early. I didn’t think we were overly focused,” Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said. “They have a lot of confidence and they’re a really good team. We just dug too big of a hole.”