JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Western women held Lincoln to just four first-half field goals and forced 14 turnovers, piling on the Blue Tigers for an 88-52 win Thursday at Jason Gym.
The victory improves Western’s record to 7-0 and 3-0 in the MIAA. The Griffons entered the game ranked No. 20 in this week’s D2SIDA poll.
“I thought our first half defense was so good. It was very scout specific. We carried over everything we worked on,” Western head coach Candi Whitaker said. “That’s always very rewarding as a coach to see. I’m very proud of our defensive effort.”
Western jumped out to a 19-9 lead in the first quarter and carried a 44-19 advantage into halftime.
The Blue Tigers chipped away at the lead, outscoring the Griffons 18-16 in the third, but a 15-0 run before the third and fourth put the game away. Jaelyn Haggard beat the shot clock in the waning seconds of the third quarter before the Griffons scored the first 12 of the fourth.
Corbyn Cunningham led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Connie Clarke’s fourth double-double came with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Haggard and Brionna Budgetts each tallied 13 points.
But it was freshman Alyssa Bonilla who provided the flash and spark, scoring a career-high 14 points to go with three assists.
“I think we have a really great defensive team and we love being aggressive,” Bonilla said. “Other teams can’t handle the pressure that we give.”
Western forced 24 turnovers on the night, leading to 34 ponts. Lincoln (4-4, 0-2 MIAA) was outscored 17-2 in the fastbreak and made just 16 total shots.
The Griffons return home to face Central Missouri at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Missouri Western men 78, Lincoln 76
The Griffons stormed out to a 14-point lead in the first 10 minutes of the game behind 12 early points from Reese Glover but needed a buzzer-beater by the Blue Tigers to miss for a 78-76 victory.
Western’s (7-4, 3-0) lead was 46-38 at halftime but was brought to within one score just minutes into the second half. The Blue Tigers (1-6, 0-2) never took the lead or tied the game in the second half.
Caleb Bennett finished with 19 points. Glover poured in 18 on 5-of-8 shooting from 3.
Q Mays added 15 points, six assists and five rebounds. Jaron Thames added 10 points.
The Griffons finished with 15 assists and just four turnovers.
It’s the fifth-straight victory for the Griffons.
