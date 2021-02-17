The most accomplishing week of the season for the Missouri Western women’s basketball team also came during its most hectic.
Head coach Candi Whitaker and graduate assistant Tori Schickel willingly pulled double duty. Last week against Northwest Missouri State, Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State, the duo helped a men’s basketball team in need of assistance.
Head coach Will Martin and assistant Ty Peete were sideline by COVID-19, leaving second assistant Ty Danielson as the acting head coach and graduate assistant Weston Smith as the lone other coach. Whitaker and Schickel stepped in to serve as sounding boards and provide bench assistance while going through a situation the team had never been in.
“I was (interim head coach) at UMKC. I’ll never forget my first game at Chicago State. The same was so slow for me as an assistant, like boringly slow, then all of the sudden it’s a track meet and I was just not prepared for how fast it became,” Whitaker recalled. “It’s always like that initially, then it starts to slow back down.
“I was trying to talk through that with (Danielson) and let him know we’re here to help him any way we can.”
The men eventually found their footing and returned to the win column Saturday night, following up with another victory Tuesday with Whitaker and Schickel looking on from the crowd instead of on the bench.
“She’s coached in the Big 12. There’s not much she hasn’t seen,” Danielson said after his first game as acting head coach last Tuesday. “She’s been good before the game keeping me calm and locked in before the guys. It’s good having somebody with that type of background on your bench.”
All in the meanwhile, the Griffon women (6-11) turned a corner of their own. Wins over Missouri Southern, Pittsburg State and Newman doubled the team’s win total from nearly three months in just six days time. The span saw renewed energy in Whitaker’s team, including two of their top-three shooting days from the field and 3-point range, two games with 15-plus steals and the type of games to put Western back into contention for an MIAA Tournament spot.
“I think that at a point we realized we all have to be in this, we have to buy in,” junior Asia McCoy said. “Since Christmas, we’ve started putting the pieces together, just working hard for each other. Once we got that, we just took it and ran.”
So it became a routine; win, celebrate in the locker room, speak with media postgame and return to the bench to assist the men’s team. Assistant Emily Wacker also lended a hand by making meals through the week, and grad assistant Whitney Moia became a “prayer warrior for the team, according to Martin.
It’s an experience both sides became thankful for.
“I think it’s always fun to step into somebody else’s locker room and see another program up close and personal,” Whitaker said. “I just have so much respect for Coach Martin and how he does things. If there’s anyone in it for the right reason, it’s Will Martin. He just loves his guys.”
Their assistance didn’t take away any focus or prep from their own program, but the women came out of it heading into a brutal ending stretch as primed as they’ve ever been this season. The Griffons are one game back of the eighth and final spot in the MIAA tournament with five games remaining. After a Thursday trip to Washburn, which beat the Griffons 61-49 earlier in the season, Western plays four of the top six teams in the MIAA, including two teams tied for first in Fort Hays and Nebraska-Kearney.
On Tuesday, with “Pink Week” supporting breast cancer awareness having gone by the previous week, the Western women wanted to roll with the mojo they felt in their pink jerseys, sporting them to another win against Newman. Some players claimed superstition while others just simply like the look.
For Whitaker, she expects the same effort regardless of the uniform color.
“I think this team likes the pink uniforms, but they also feel like it has something to do with how they’re playing,” Whitaker said. “At some point we’re gonna put on a different color uniform, and we expect to play as hard as we do in pink.”