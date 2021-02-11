The Missouri Western women put together their most complete performance of the season, tallying 15 steals alongside a 49% shooting percentage to down Missouri Southern 78-54 on Thursday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
It was Western’s first home game since Jan. 9 and first home win since the opener on Dec. 3.
“I see they really do shoot it better than they’ve shot it. They’ve gotten better, as far as playing together,” Western head coach Candi Whitaker said. “We just haven’t always seen it in games. We shared the ball well, played well in transition offense … but it all started with their defense.”
Western (4-11) fell behind 8-4 early but ended the first quarter by making 5 of 6 shots, trailing just 16-14.
A layup by senior Miranda Stephens with 7:46 remaining in the half sparked a 17-3 run that pushed Western’s halftime lead to 36-23.
The spurt saw freshman Camille Evans take over with baskets in transition and off the dribble in the paint, leading to seven of her nine points She added five steals, four rebounds and three assists on the night.
The lead reached 21 in the third after back-to-back 3-pointers by sophomore Logan Hughes, who finished with 14 points, tying sophomore Brionna Budgetts for the game high.
Freshman Mary Fultz, tasked against playing one of the most productive and physical frontcourts in the MIAA, finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.
“This whole season’s been tough and not what we expected for my freshman season, but we’ve put in so much work and time,” Fultz said. “It’s so fun to finally see it coming together.”
An 18-point lead after three quarters ballooned to 30 bethind a 13-1 run to start the fourth quarter.
Western benefitted not only from a season-high in steals but found efficiency in finishing at the rim, scoring 22 points off turnovers.
“That’s been a real challenge for us,” Whitaker said. “At times we’ve had great effort, defensively, but haven’t converted or rewarded ourselves, made great decisions. That’s really great to see for a young team that continues to show up.”
Southern was held to just 32.8% from the field and 16.7% from 3-point range. Carley Turnbull led the Lions (7-11) with 13 points.
Western will try to win back-to-back games for the first time this season when it hosts Pittsburg State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The Gorillas won the first matchup 96-75.
Missouri Southern men 103, Missouri Western 94
A 71-point second half wasn’t enough to overcome a 31-point halftime deficit as the Western men dropped a seventh-straight game, 103-94, to Missouri Southern.
Southern took the air out of the MWSU Fieldhouse by jumping out to a 30-4 lead midway through the first half. The Lions took a 54-23 lead into the locker room.
The second half was a different story of Tyrell Carroll and Reese Glover combined for 24 points in less than seven minutes. Carroll scored 26 of his career-high 32 after half. Glover scored 20 of his 21 after the break. Western (8-8) cut the deficit to 10 with under two minutes to play. Q Mays added 16.
After the uncharacteristic first half, Carroll walked into the locker room and wrote ‘Pride’ on the white board, according to Missouri Western acting head coach Ty Danielson, providing Western a jolt. Danielson is serving in the role for a second-straight game as head coach Will Martin and assistant Tim Peete remain in COVID-19 protocols.
“All I did was point at the board and didn’t say too much,” Danielson said. “It’s all about how you wanna be remembered; do you wanna be remembered losing by 50 at home to Missouri Southern, or do you wanna be remembered giving your all and fighting to the end?”
Southern (11-7) was led by 27 points from Cam Martin and 24 from Christian Bundy, who finished with five dunks. The Lions shot 57% from the field.
Western will try to avoid going below .500 when it hosts Pitt State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Western blew an 18-point halftime lead in a loss in Pittsburg, Kansas, earlier this season.