With the thoughts of a stuttering ending in Warrensburg, Candi Whitaker’s squad never let Saturday’s contest with No. 18 Central Missouri get in doubt.
After falling behind 2-0 on the game’s first possession, Missouri Western went on a 19-0 run and never let the Jennies within one score again, ending Dave Slifer’s perfect MIAA campaign with a 67-57 win at MWSU Fieldhouse.
Picked to not even advance to the MIAA Tournament by the coaches in the preseason, the Griffons (17-5, 9-4 MIAA) clinched a postseason berth with the win. Western is currently fourth in the MIAA with six games to play.
“We just did a great job of executing and running and playing our style of basketball,” Whitaker said. “We had some very scout-ready things offensively that we executed, some shots early.”
The lead ballooned to as much as 20 in the second before UCM (18-4, 12-1) cut into the deficit with a 7-0 run by Nija Collier to end the half.
Collier brought UCM within single digits midway into the third, only for senior guard Katrina Roenfeldt to answer with one of her five 3-pointers on the afternoon.
She finished with 18 points and five assists as all five starters reached double figures.
“We knew that if they came out swinging, which we knew was gonna happen, that we just had to keep our guard, keep our poise and finish the game,” Roenfeldt said.
UCM cut the lead to as little as six in the fourth, though the Griffons always had an answer.
Junior forward Corbyn Cunningham finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, reaching a double-double with senior Chris Wilson’s 10 points and 11 boards.
Senior guards Kylee Williams (11) and Anastacia Johnson (10) also contributed to the cause, with Williams burying three triples.
Collier (20) and Skaggs (17) combined for 37 of UCM’s 57 points. The Jennies shot 37.7% from the field and 25% (6 of 24) from 3.
It’s the Griffons’ second win over a ranked opponent, matching a win over then-No. 10 Fort Hays last month.
Western men 84,
Central Missouri 80
Entering Saturday, Missouri Western’s last home loss came in last year’s finale to Central Missouri on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Though it came down to the wire, the hot hand of Reese Glover powered the Griffons to a 9-0 home record, burying eight 3-pointers for the 84-80 victory at MWSU Fieldhouse.
Glover went 8-for-12 to tie the MWSU single-game 3-point record, scoring a game- and career-high 26 points in the effort.
Western led for 33 minutes and by as much as 16, though UCM stormed back to make it a one-possession game in the final minute.With 2.7 seconds left, UCM forced a turnover on the inbounds, though the ensuing possession resulted in a steal by Eames to seal the game.
“They’re a tough team,” MWSU coach Sundance Wicks said. “We expected a punch. Our guys were ready to go from the jump tonight.”
Western (13-11, 9-4) made 10 of 19 3-point attempts in the first half, including four each from Glover and Millhollin. Western from 63% in the first half and didn’t trail after the 9:33 mark of the opening stanza.
Will Eames finished with a double-double of 11 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Millhollin added 16 points and six assists, while Carroll scored 10 points with six assists.
Western assisted on 21 of its 31 made baskets and made 42.9% of its 3-pointers.
The Griffons are back in action at Pittsburg State for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday.