The Missouri Western women took the court at MWSU Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon winners of five in a row. The Griffons jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the opening minutes and never looked back in a 79-61 win against Northeastern State to preserve their unbeaten record.
It’s the first time the Griffons have started 6-0 since 2015.
“Winning is fun, and it’s a part of the experience, and as a coach, you want that for your program,” head coach Candi Whitaker said. “We have some talented players that bring it everyday, and they have deserved what they’ve gotten so far.”
Western (6-0, 2-0 MIAA) started the game on a 12-0 run, but Northeastern State narrowed the deficit. The Riverhawks (2-6, 0-2) got it back within eight, though Western was able to hold them at bay throughout the first half.
Holding a 10-point lead at the half, the Griffons held that margin for most of the third quarter before going on a run.
“We know how strong we are in transition, and sometimes we forget or just don’t push it as hard as we need to,” freshman Jordan Cunningham said. “As soon as we started doing that and finding shooters who were hot and really focusing on our finishing, I think that’s what really made that lead get bigger.”
The Griffons finished the third quarter on a 15-6 run to earn a 20-point lead. Western held that lead through most of the fourth quarter, leading by as much as 26.
Whitaker said the run came because shots finally started to fall.
“We left so many points on the floor,” Whitaker said. “Always happy to get a win, a lot of great things, a lot of great possessions, but you have to have a level of focus that you finish every easy opportunity, because they are a gift, and you do not get them often.”
Sophomore Brionna Budgetts led the Griffons with a career-high 22 points.
“I loved the balance of her scoring,” Whitaker said. “She got some off defense, she got some off attacking and getting to the paint, then she got hot there in the second and hit some open threes.”
The Griffon women put their undefeated record on the line once again next Thursday, as they travel to Lincoln.
Missouri Western men 93, Northeastern State 87
The Griffon men set the tone from the opening tip Saturday afternoon, as they rode the momentum of a 10-0 run to start the game to a six-point victory over Northeastern State (5-3, 0-2).
“It’s big for us to be able to start off games the right way and start off games that energetic,” junior Caleb Bennett said. “It gave us a lot of momentum in the beginning of the game.”
The Griffons (6-4, 2-0) led by as much as 24 points in the second half, as they extended their win streak to four games.
“We probably had our best offensive night tonight,” head coach Will Martin said. “We were really looking to share the basketball, which was something we’ve emphasized all year.”
Six Griffons scored in double figures, led by Bennett and Q Mays with 17 apiece.
“All five of us in the starting lineup, we know we can all score,” sophomore Will Eames said. “When you have Q having eight assists, Reese (Glover) having five, me and CB having a couple, that’s moving the ball really well.”
The Griffons held off a late surge by the Riverhawks, who were powered by 40 points from senior Rashad Perkins.
Martin said the win accomplished their main goal going into the game of winning each of their first two MIAA games.
“We were able to get a sweep in our first weekend, and I think that’s huge,” Martin said. “We’re gonna have to do that all year. We have to protect Looney.”
The Griffon men will also return to the court next Thursday on the road against Lincoln.
