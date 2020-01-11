Missouri Western saw its winning streak halted at seven ahead to slow start at No. 16-ranked Emporia State, falling 74-70 Saturday at White Auditorium.
Western trailed 21-7 after the first quarter and faced a 19-point deficit at the break down 39-20.
Western kept itself alive with an 18-15 third quarter to have a fighting chance in the final 10 minutes.
Down 65-45 with 6:30 to play, Kylee Williams sparked a 14-0 run over a 2:29 span to cut the deficit to six with 2:48 remaining. Another 8-0 run pulled the Griffons within 70-67 with 23 seconds to play.
Emporia State (12-2, 5-0 MIAA) made four consecutive free throws to put the game out of reach. Western scored 32 points in the final quarter. The Griffons (12-3, 4-2) went 10 of 18 from the field in the fourth after going 8-for-26 in the entire first half and outscored Emporia by 12 in the quarter.
Junior Corbyn Cunningham scored 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the fourth quarter while drawing six fouls. She ended the game with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Anastacia Johnson added 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, scoring 10 points in the final quarter. She started in place of Mychaell Gray, who started 11 games but suffered a deep bone bruise in Thursday’s win against Washburn.
The Griffons did lose Chris Wilson in the first half due to injury after she scored eight points on 4-of-4 shooting.
Freshman Logan Hughes added 10 points, all in the second half.
Four Emporia starters finished in double figures, led by 22 from Tre’Zure Jobe.
The Griffons turned the ball over 19 times, leading to 20 points for the Hornets.
Western will end its three-game roadtrip at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Northwest.
Emporia State men 81, Missouri Western 68
The Emporia State Hornets jumped out to lead by as much as 16 and used a 10-0 run late to pull away for away from Missouri Western for an 81-68 win Saturday.
Down by 15, Missouri Western (7-9, 3-3) used a 15-3 run to pull with three points with 7:42 to play. Emporia State (9-5, 3-2) would go ahead by 12 with under five to play to keep the Griffons at bay.
The Griffons shot 30% from the field in the first half and allowed Empora to make 11 of 25 3-point attempts for the game while out-rebounding Western by 10.
Western was paced by 19 points and six rebounds from Will Eames. Tyrell Carroll added 13 points, six assists and five rebounds, though the two combined to go 11 of 30 from the field. Alex John recorded 13 points off the bench, while Tyus Millhollin added 11.
Jumah’Ri Turner led the Hornets with 18 points.
Western will face No. 2 Northwest at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.