The Missouri Western women’s basketball team is headed to Kansas City to compete in the MIAA Tournament at Municipal Auditorium, where they will take on Nebraska-Kearney in the quarterfinals at 2:15 p.m.
After going 13-6 in the MIAA and 21-7 overall, the Griffons finished in a three-way tie for fourth place in the conference. Due to losing a tiebreaker, the Griffons will be a dangerous No. 6 seed. With four seniors and one junior making up the starting lineup, Missouri Western first-year head coach Candi Whitaker believes her team will know what to expect in the postseason.
“The older you get, the more you understand when opportunities present themselves,” Whitaker said. “I think we just have to stay relaxed and go in there treating it as one more game. Obviously, they all understand the win and advance mentality here once you get to the postseason, once you get to March.”
In Missouri Western’s six conference losses this season, they lost by an average margin of four points per game and didn't lose any games by double digits. One of those close losses came from the hands of Friday's opponent, No. 3-seeded Nebraska-Kearney. The Lopers defeated the Griffons 60-57 on January 25 and are one of Missouri Western’s two losses at home. Nebraska-Kearney have many ways to score the basketball inside and out, and it will take a strong defensive effort to slow them down.
“They have a great big post player inside that can score it, they’ve got shooters around the perimeter that will let it fly and they’ve got a great point guard,” Whitaker said. “They have a very balanced attack. I don’t think you can pinpoint one thing that you can stop to beat Kearney. I think you have to play a great defensive game, a great defensive plan going in and then you have to score the ball.”
With a new head coach and seven transfer players, the MIAA coaches predicted the Griffons to finish 11th this season.
The Griffons finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak highlighted by a return of their transition offense and stifling defense and feel like they are peaking at the right time. They hope to carry this momentum through a long postseason run.
“It’s been really fun to watch the belief in themselves grow, their confidence grow. They understand they can compete with anyone,” Whitaker said. “It’s a group that really loves and appreciates one another and they want to continue to play. You can just see it every time they come to practice and every time they step on the court.”