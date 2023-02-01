Western women

After suffering a 36-point loss last Saturday, Missouri Western women’s basketball quickly bounced back defeating Washburn 67-47 on Wednesday night.

Defense would be the name of the game in the first half at Looney Arena as Washburn’s second best scoring defense allowed just 23 points to Western in the half. In the second half, the Western women settled in offensively according to head coach Candi Whitaker. The Griffs scored 44 points in the second half, including 26 in the final quarter.

