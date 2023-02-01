After suffering a 36-point loss last Saturday, Missouri Western women’s basketball quickly bounced back defeating Washburn 67-47 on Wednesday night.
Defense would be the name of the game in the first half at Looney Arena as Washburn’s second best scoring defense allowed just 23 points to Western in the half. In the second half, the Western women settled in offensively according to head coach Candi Whitaker. The Griffs scored 44 points in the second half, including 26 in the final quarter.
“We were much better in offensive transition, decision making and finding shooters and playing the flow of the game,” Whitaker said. “I thought our team competed really hard.”
Part of the Griffons’ offensive surge came from junior guard Brionna Budgetts. The guard from Kansas City, Missouri poured in 29 points on the night and even surpassed 1,000 points for her career.
“It was real special. I didn’t know I was that close,” Budgetts said. “Like Coach said, just having the confidence to play my game, take what’s given to me and do what I do best.”
Junior Connie Clark made her presence felt on both sides of the basketball. Clarke showed her effort on the boards with 16 rebounds and made the opposing offense think with six steals while also pouring in 17 points. Wednesday was her tenth double-double of the season, which she feels is just about playing her role.
“I know my role is for Coach to look for me to rebound a lot on the team and my teammates do as well. I just try to stay consistent there and I just let the game come to me,” Clarke said.
Western gets one more home game this week as they restart their win streak. They’ll play 11-10 Emporia State on Saturday at Looney Arena with tip-off set for 1:30 p.m.
