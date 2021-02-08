The Missouri Western women slowed down the MIAA's top scoring team but were stymied offensively, falling 58-49 to Fort Hays State on Monday in Hays, Kansas.
Fort Hays (14-2) entered the game averaging better than 73 points per game. Western (3-11) held the Tigers to 32.7% shooting, including 23% from the field.
Whitney Randall led all scorers, pacing Fort Hays with 23 points with three of the team's six 3-pointers.
Olivia Hollenbeck added 14 points and four blocks for the Tigers, going 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. Fort Hays made 16 of 17 as a team from the charity stripe.
Both teams started slow offensively with Fort Hays jumping out to a 10-4 lead in the opening five minutes. Fort Hays didn't make a basket for the final 6:21 of the frame, and Brionna Budgetts' 3-pointer with 4:05 to play marked the end of the scoring in the quarter. Fort Hays (3) and Western (2) combined for five made shots in the first quarter.
Both teams went nearly seven minutes between scores.
The Griffons pulled within one points twice in the second quarter, though Fort Hays responded with 3-pointers on both occasions and led 20-16 at the half. Both teams made just four shots in the quarter.
The Tigers began to grow a lead early in the third, jumping out to a 30-21 lead with a Jaden Hobbs 3-pointer. The lead reached as much as 14 in the frame. The Tigers were 8-for-17 in the frame with three 3-pointers, while the Griffons were 7-for-19, and just 1-for-9 from 3-point range. The Tigers won the frame 26-18, taking a 46-34 lead to the fourth.
A 7-0 run with Kyra Hogan's second 3-pointer of the night cut the deficit to seven, though it quickly ballooned to 13.
Asia McCoy led the Griffons with nine points, 12 rebounds and three assists. She also had six turnovers, and Western had 16 as a team while forcing 17.
Hogan added eight points and five rebounds. Camille Evans and Budgetts added six apiece. Western shot 27% for the game, including a 4-for-21 mark from 3.
Western dominated the glass with 49 rebounds, including 22 offensive boards, to Fort Hays' 38. The Griffons scored 24 second-chance points.
Western is back in action Thursday against Missouri Southern.