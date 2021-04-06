Missouri Western women's basketball coach Candi Whitaker announced the addition of Division I transfer Trinity Knapp to the Griffon's 2021 signing class.
Knapp comes to Western from Missouri State and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-2 forward is a Shawnee, Kansas, native and graduated from Mill Valley.
"Trinity brings great size and skill to the forward position for us," Whitaker said in a release. "She has proven she can stretch the floor with her shooting ability as well as make plays in the paint. Trinity comes from a winning program at Missouri State and we are excited to see the impact she will make on this program on and off the court."
Knapp played in three games as a sophomore this past season at Missouri State before opting out.
The Bears finished 23-3 and lost to eventual national champion Stanford in the Sweet 16.
Knapp saw action in nine games as a true freshman for the Bears during the 2019-20 season. She played 46 minutes and scored 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting overall and 4-of-10 from 3-point range.
Knapp was a two-year starter and earned Class 6A honorable mention all-state honors at Mill Valley. She was also honorable mention All-Eastern Kansas League and averaged 13 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.1 steals per game as a senior while shooting 60 percent from the floor.
Knapp is the fifth player to sign with the Griffons for next season as she joins incoming freshmen Abby Bala, Alyssa Bonilla, Jae'mya Lyons and Jaidyn Schomp, who signed back in November.
