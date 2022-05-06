In the mid-1980s, Andy Carter never quite enjoyed the drive to St. Joseph.
That’s when he was an all-conference baseball player at Missouri Baptist in St. Louis, frequenting trips to town for games at Phil Welch Stadium.
“When I was living in St. Charles, he said. “I would think, ‘Wow, Missouri Western’s way over there.’”
With more than 30 years of leadership in collegiate athletics under his belt since his perspective has changed.
“Now as a professional, I’ve been in conferences where five hours is nothing,” Carter said with a laugh.
The newly hired director of athletics at Missouri Western will get the benefit of much shorter trips — 40 minutes to Maryville, under two hours to the likes of Washburn and Central Missouri.
It will beat the drive back to Missouri Baptist that he made from St. Joseph in 1986. That’s when his Spartans lost in the NAIA National Tournament at Phil Welch Stadium, bringing his playing career to an end.
“My last college game was in that stadium. I played several times in that stadium. Great memories,” Carter said. “My grandmother was born here, had family that was raised here. All those connections and those memories come back to my mind.”
Carter is now in charge of leading the next era of Missouri Western athletics as the ninth director of the department. His experience as an A.D. dates back to 1998 at MBU and spans multiple other stops, including most recently at Division II Minot State, a competitor in the NSIC.
A member of the search committee, football coach Matt Williamson said those decades of experience on three levels — student-athlete, coach and A.D. — were appealing to Missouri Western, a sentiment echoed by those across campus involved in the search.
“His experience, his maturity, his desire to be here; he’s a well-rounded candidate for us,” Missouri Western president Elizabeth Kennedy said. “The response I got from the coaching staff — they were very positive about him.”
Williamson added, “He’s got a solid background. I had a lot of coaches I’m connected with and other athletic directors just stand and jump on the table for him. I’m really looking forward to working with him, spending time with him and just gaining a bunch of knowledge.”
As a member of the NSIC at his previous job, Carter had the experience of watching his programs compete against the MIAA.
He saw its competitiveness firsthand.
“I always wanted to be a part of this league. I know Mike Racy very well,” Carter said. “I know the way they do things. I know the competitive nature within the league. All that competition puts wind under our wings to help raise our level to a higher place.”
But Carter comes in with a list of tasks to accomplish. Among the first will be filling in roles for external relations and compliance with the exit of Brett Esely and the upcoming departure of Eric Kramer.
The university is also in the final guaranteed year of its contract for training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs, with two more option years available if the Chiefs so choose. A potential final stint with the two-time Super Bowl-winning franchise will begin in late July.
“I’ve already got meetings on my calendar to get involved in that and start building those relationships,” Carter said. “We wanna have them here. We wanna have that tie with them. That co-brand is awesome. It’s very important to the university and the community. We’ll work tirelessly to make that happen.”
The overarching goal will be to continually raise the department. That will begin with Griffon football hoping to build toward a return to the postseason for the first time in roughly a decade. Matt Williamson’s teams went to bowl games in 2018 and ‘19, combining for 17 wins before a 6-5 campaign in ‘21. The Griffons averaged just more than 4,000 fans, which ranked eighth in the MIAA despite the fourth-largest capacity, and bringing excitement to all sporting events and the department again is a priority.
“Our next step is, what is the next level?” Kennedy said. “I think it’s looking to see, where do we take Missouri Western? Where do we go next from here? Andy is just the person who can lead us in that direction.”
